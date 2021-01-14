Wisconsin Dept. of Health launches COVID-19 newsletter

Top Stories

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(WFRV) The Department of Health Services has announced the launch of a newsletter available to the public.

The general public can sign up for the newsletter which will give them direct information about COVID-19 response and the vaccine rollout.

It will be updated every Friday and be sent out to all those who register. Each week’s newsletter will also be archived so you can look back and read them.

The more quality information we have, the more effective we can be in making healthy and safe choices. That is why we have regularly updated data dashboards and science-based guidance on our website, and it is also why we want to add a weekly newsletter to our communications toolbox,” said Secretary-designee Andrea Palm.

You can register by clicking here.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

Your Local Election HQ

More Election

Local Sports

GREEN BAY NATION 1/13/21: HERE COME THE RAMS

GREEN BAY NATION 1/13/21: VERSUS

GREEN BAY NATION 1/13/21: PICK EM

GREEN BAY NATIN 1/13/21: CHALLENGE OR NO CHALLENGE

GREEN BAY NATION 1/13/21: VERSUS

GREEN BAY NATION 1/13/21: TOP FIVE TWEETS