Wisconsin Dept. of Health launches COVID-19 newsletter

(WFRV) The Department of Health Services has announced the launch of a newsletter available to the public.

The general public can sign up for the newsletter which will give them direct information about COVID-19 response and the vaccine rollout.

It will be updated every Friday and be sent out to all those who register. Each week’s newsletter will also be archived so you can look back and read them.

The more quality information we have, the more effective we can be in making healthy and safe choices. That is why we have regularly updated data dashboards and science-based guidance on our website, and it is also why we want to add a weekly newsletter to our communications toolbox,” said Secretary-designee Andrea Palm.

You can register by clicking here.