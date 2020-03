(WFRV) – With the 2020 season over, sturgeon spearers can look back at the complete results online.

Fisheries crews from the Wisconsin DNR announced on Tuesday data from the Lake Winnebago system is now available to view on their website.

Sturgeon spearing enthusiasts can view the following lists:

The final day of spearing season wrapped up on Sunday, Feb. 23 with a total of 811 sturgeon harvested from the Lake Winnebago system and the upriver lakes.