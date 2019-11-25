Wisconsin DNR reports 4 hunting incidents during opening weekend

(WFRV) — The Wisconsin DNR says four separate hunting incidents happened during opening weekend.

In Fond du Lac County on Saturday, a hunter shot toward a running deer and struck a 19-year-old woman in the left hand.

In Oneida and Marathon counties on Saturday, two separate incidents involved hunters who discharged their firearms, striking their left feet.

The Oneida County incident involved a 38-year-old man and a 29-year-old woman in Marathon County.

A man was shot while deer hunting in Washburn County on Sunday.

Officials are looking for information regarding individuals or groups who would have been hunting around 11 a.m. on Sunday in the Minong Township where the man was shot. The township is bordered by these roads: East Sleepy Eye Road, south of Sleepy Eye Fire Land, north of Nancy Lake Road and west of CCC Road.

Anyone with information is asked to report to the WDNR Violation Tip Line: 1-800-TIP-WDNR or 1-800-847-9367.