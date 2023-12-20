MADISON, Wis. (WFRV) – Authorities with the Wisconsin Department of Justice (DOJ) say that a Columbia County Judge sentenced a 37-year-old man to life in prison for his role in a homicide that took place at a Wisconsin Dells hotel.

According to a release from the DOJ, At 11:37 a.m. on February 14, 2021, Wisconsin Dells police officers conducted a welfare check for two people who were staying in a room at a hotel on 1015 River Road.

Officers say they were able to make contact at the room with Jeremy Lee Mondy from Janesville who said he was fine and when they asked about the woman staying with him, Mondy said she was dead.

Officials say evidence was provided at the trial that showed Mondy had destroyed evidence following a shooting and was attempting to flee to Chicago.

Mondy was sentenced to life in prison with the eligibility for extended supervision in 2068 on the count of First Degree Intentional Homicide. Mondy also received additional prison time on charges of Felon in Possession of a Firearm, Misdemeanor Bail Jumping, Domestic Abuse, and Felony Bail Jumping.