Wisconsin expands Medicaid coverage for substance use disorder treatment

(WFRV) – Wisconsin Department of Health Services has announced the expansion of Medicaid coverage..

Beginning February 1, Wisconsin will cover the treatment of substance use disorder in a residential setting for members of its Medicaid programs.

According to DHS, the treatment offered uses a “whole patient” approach that is clinically effective, reduces overdoses and deaths and helps people sustain recovery.

Services offered in the residential setting under this benefit include: assessment and treatment planning, counseling, medication management, case management, peer support, and recovery coaching. Medication-assisted treatment is also included.

Since 2017, Wisconsin’s Medicaid program has covered residential substance use disorder treatment on a limited basis.

While the benefit covers treatment, Medicaid cannot cover room and board expenses related to residential substance use disorder treatment.