Wisconsin GOP Reps. Tiffany, Fitzgerald objected to certifying Biden win

WASHINGTON, DC – JANUARY 07: Vice President Mike Pence (L) and U.S. Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) look on as the the count of electoral votes continues in the House Chamber during a reconvening of a joint session of Congress on January 07, 2021 in Washington, DC. Members of Congress returned to the House Chamber after being evacuated when protesters stormed the Capitol and disrupted a joint session to ratify President-elect Joe Biden’s 306-232 Electoral College win over President Donald Trump. (Photo by Win McNamee/Getty Images)

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Two Wisconsin Republicans objected to certifying Joe Biden’s victories in a pair of states before his win was confirmed in a meeting of Congress that was interrupted by the storming of the Capitol by a violent mob loyal to President Donald Trump. Reps.

Tom Tiffany and Scott Fitzgerald, the state’s two newest members of Congress, objected to certifying votes in Arizona and Pennsylvania.

Those were the only two states where votes on objection were taken. Texas U.S. Rep. Louis Gohmert objected to Wisconsin’s electoral votes, but no senator signed on so there was no debate over that or vote on the objection.

