MADISON, Wis. (WFRV) – Coming off a tough loss against Washington State on primetime television, the Wisconsin Badgers are looking to rebound against Georgia Southern at home.

Running back Chez Mellusi joins Wisconsin Huddle to break down what went right and what went wrong against the Cougars.

Stick around for Wisconsin Huddle next week, as quarterback Tanner Mordecai is scheduled to join the show.