Wisconsin Humane Society GB Campus hosting Holiday Bingo Extravaganza to support homeless animals

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) The weather is changing and the holiday season is right around the corner. Animals at the Wisconsin Humane Society Green Bay Campus are always looking for a place to call home, and you can support them at a fun event on November 14th!

The 3rd annual Holiday Bingo Extravaganza is happening at the Riverside Ballroom, and you can help provide lifesaving care to those animals who need it most.

The event will of course include bingo, along with a buffet, basket raffles, drinks and more!

Click the link above to get your tickets now.