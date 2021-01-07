Wisconsin lawmakers ask to invoke 25th Amendment to remove President after Capitol riots

Violent protesters, loyal to President Donald Trump, storm the Capitol, Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021, in Washington. It’s been a stunning day as a number of lawmakers and then the mob of protesters tried to overturn America’s presidential election, undercut the nation’s democracy and keep Democrat Joe Biden from replacing Trump in the White House. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)

(WFRV) Multiple lawmakers throughout the United States have began calling on Vice President Mike Pence to invoke the 25th Amendment.

The Amendment would remove President Trump from office immediately following the riots at the U.S. Capitol.

Sen. Tammy Baldwin (D-WI) issued a statement saying the President incited violence against Congress while they carried out their constitutional duties. She follows up saying,

“This attack on our democracy makes it clear he has broken his oath to support and defend the constitution, and that he is unfit to serve. I join the bipartisan calls for Vice President Pence to invoke the 25th Amendment so that the American people can have confidence that there will be a peaceful transition of power in the few remaining days of this disgraceful and dangerous presidency. If the Vice President fails to act, then Congress should take action to address President Trump’s impeachable offenses.”

Democratic Senator Melissa Agard (D-Madison) and other Democratic legislators have also sent a letter to the Vice President calling on him to invoke the 25th Amendment. She had this to say in a statement,

“Every leader in our nation must stand up and acknowledge that this is the moment to draw a line in the sand and remove President Trump from office before further damage is done. Because of his dangerous rhetoric, lives were put at risk and lives were lost. We cannot continue to allow this President to spew lies and conspiracy theories to incite violent acts against dedicated public servants and the general population.”

The 25th Amendment says the vice president and a majority of principal officers of executive departments “or of such other body as Congress” may provide a declaration to Congress that the president “is unable to discharge the powers and duties of his office.” At that point, the vice president would assume the powers of acting president.