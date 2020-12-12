Wisconsin lawmakers withhold funds to counties for recount

Top Stories

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Workers prepare mail-in ballots for counting, Wednesday, Nov. 4, 2020, at the convention center in Lancaster, Pa., following Tuesday’s election. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)

MILWAUKEE (AP) — The Republican-led Wisconsin Legislature’s budget committee is withholding reimbursements to two counties for their election recount costs.

President Donald Trump’s campaign paid $3 million for recounts in Dane and Milwaukee counties, Wisconsin’s two most Democratic areas.

Two Republican lawmakers said Friday they were holding back the money from the counties for now but did not explain why.

Milwaukee County Clerk George Christenson says lawmakers “are playing politics with money that isn’t theirs.” Under state law, losing candidates can request recounts but must pay the cost upfront if they lost by more than 0.25 percentage points.

Latest Stories

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

Your Local Election HQ

More Election

Local Sports

High School Hoops 12/11

Notre Dame girls cruise past West De Pere, Little Chute boys edge Denmark

Brewers to keep Timber Rattlers as an affiliate

Green Bay Nation 12/9: Davante Adams legend grows

Green Bay Nation 12/9: Down goes the Eagles

Green Bay Nation 12/9: Pick Em