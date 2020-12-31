Wisconsin legislator’s daughter faces drug charges

(Credit: PAUL J. RICHARDS/AFP via Getty Images)

MILWAUKEE (AP) — A Wisconsin legislator’s daughter faces multiple charges after she allegedly pointed a gun at people in an SUV.

The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports that the 18-year-old daughter of Oconomowoc Republican state Rep. Barbara Dittrich has been charged with possession with intent to deliver mushrooms, possession with intent to deliver marijuana, disorderly conduct, carrying a concealed weapon and possession of drug paraphernalia.

According to a criminal complaint, two people in an SUV told police that Sophie Dittrich was in another vehicle and pointed a gun at them on Dec. 27.

Dittrich said she didn’t get along with one of the people in the SUV.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

