UPDATE: Wisconsin Assembly OKs half-billion dollar tax cut

FILE – This Oct. 10, 2012, file photo shows a man walking by the Wisconsin state Capitol in Madison. A bipartisan commission is planning a months-long celebration of the building’s 100th anniversary with a kick-off event beginning Jan. 31, 2017. (AP Photo/Scott Bauer, File)

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — The Wisconsin Assembly is signing off on a half-billion dollar tax cut for businesses that received loans to help them keep employees on the payroll during the pandemic.

The chamber voted 87-3 on Tuesday to approve the Republican bill. The legislation cuts taxes by $540 million by the middle of 2023 for businesses that got federal Payment Protection Plan loans.

The measure is slated to go to the Senate later Tuesday. If passed, it would then go to Democratic Gov. Tony Evers who was non-committal last week about whether he would sign or veto the measure.

The Senate passed a myriad of virus-related bills before the debate began on the loan deductions in that chamber.

Original Story: Wisconsin Legislature to vote on half-billion dollar tax cut

Feb 16, 2021, 03:58 p.m.

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — The Wisconsin Legislature is scheduled to vote on approving a half-billion dollar tax cut for businesses that received loans to help them keep employees on the payroll during the pandemic, one of several measures related to the coronavirus that are slated for consideration.

The bill cutting business taxes by $540 million by the middle of 2023 was up for a vote Tuesday in both the Senate and Assembly. If passed, it would then go to Democratic Gov. Tony Evers who was non-committal last week about whether he would sign or veto the measure.

The Senate passed a myriad of virus-related bills before debate began on the loan deductions in that chamber.

