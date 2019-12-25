Wisconsin Lottery gives homeowners surprising Christmas present

Wisconsin homeowners received a larger Lottery and Gaming Credit on their property tax bills than last year.

The increase is estimated to be $24, primarily due to lottery sales exceeding estimates, resulting in a higher opening balance for 2019-20.

The corresponding Lottery and Gaming Credit was $160 in 2018-19.

“The Lottery Credit this year is 15 percent higher than last year,” says Peter Barca, Wisconsin Department of Revenue Secretary. “This is due, primarily, to the Wisconsin Lottery having a banner year, and the credit returned to homeowners is based on Lottery profits.”

The Lottery Credit distributed more than $271 million to Wisconsin homeowners for property taxes levied in 2019.

In 2018, that figure was $236 million.

The Lottery Credit is shown as a reduction of property taxes due on tax bills.

The credit is applied to the first installment once a taxpayer pays their taxes in two or more installments

The credit is paid by the state to counties or municipalities on the fourth Monday in March.

The county or municipality receiving the payment settles with overlying taxing jurisdictions.

The Wisconsin Lottery has provided more than $4.6 billion in property tax relief to eligible Wisconsin homeowners since 1988.