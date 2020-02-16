Wisconsin mothers bonded by tragedy

REDGRANITE, Wis. (WFRV) It’s a story Local Five continues to follow.

A benefit was held for Miguel Duran, the nine-year old figting stage four cancer.

Now, Miguel’s mother is finding strength in helping another mother coping with tragedy.

It is often said that helping others is a way to overcome tragedy. This is true for two Wisconsin mothers.

Back in December, Arlene Bialik learned her son Miguel, his cancer, Rhabdomyosarcoma, returned and now it’s terminal.

There’s been such a huge outpouring of support, for Miguel, from the community that Arlene decided to help another mom in need.

Shannon Kranz lost her daughter, Maryana, in a tragic school bus stop accident in Plainfield on Monday, so Arlene donated money raised for Miguel to help Shannon..

Kranz says, “It’s amazing and when it happened I couldn’t believe it. The first thing I thought of was how am I going to do this. So it was really it was it was amazing.”

Bialik says she is thankful to offer some help, “Even if that money is only used for the family to stay home and grieve for a few months; as long as their bills are paid that’s one less thing that they have to worry about.”

Both Shannon and Arlene are coping with tragedies, so the town of Redgranite offered help.

Donna Weiss, organized the fundraiser and says her town is always ready to help, “I’m amazed just just in awe of this not only the turnout of the people here but the turnout of the volunteers that have come forward for us.”

And now both mothers find themselves strengthened by each other’s pain.

Kranz says, “It’s nice to not be alone but it’s also hard because neither of us want to be in the situations we’re in. It’s unfortunate but I think it happened for a reason. I think we need each other.”

Organizers say tonight’s fundraiser raised more than 20-thousand dollars for Miguel Duran.

Kranz’s 4-year-old sister was also injured.

Checks should be made payable to “Maryana Kranz Family Benefit”. The bank’s mailing address is:

Portage County Bank

Plainfield Branch

P.O. Box 490

Plainfield, WI 54966

Click on the link for Miguel Duran’s Go Fund Me page.

