Wisconsin National Guard resumes F-16 flights after crash

Top Stories

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(Photo courtesy of the Wisconsin Air National Guard)

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — A Madison-based Wisconsin National Guard fighter squadron has resumed F-16 flights after grounding pilots in the wake of a fatal crash earlier this month.

Capt. Durwood “Hawk” Jones of the 115th Fighter Wing died Dec. 8 when his F-16 went down in Michigan’s Hiawatha National Forest. The fighter wing paused all flights following the crash.

The Wisconsin State Journal reports pilots resumed flying Dec. 15. The 115th’s spokeswoman told the newspaper she couldn’t provide any information on an ongoing investigation into Jones’ crash.

The crash marked the third time an F-16 from the 115th has crashed in the past 25 years.

Latest Stories

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

Your Local Election HQ

More Election

Local Sports

High School Sports Xtra: Fond du Lac's Braelon Allen signs with Badgers, prepares for college & final high school season

High School Sports Xtra: Neenah head coach Lee Rabas talks Rockets' big week

Roncalli & Valders boys pick up key EWC wins, Freedom girls keep rolling

Fond du Lac's Braelon Allen signs with Wisconsin

Kimberly, Neenah boys pick up big FVA wins, De Pere girls outlast Pulaski

High School Sport Xtra: Local 5 Top 5, Team of the Week