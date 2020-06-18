Wisconsin panel gives final approval on absentee ballots

FILE – In this Nov. 6, 2018, file photo, voters cast their ballots, in Gates Mills, Ohio. An Associated Press review has found that thousands of Ohio voters were held up or stymied in their efforts to get absentee ballots by mail in 2018’s general election because of a missing or mismatched signature on their ballot application. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak, File)

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — The Wisconsin Elections Commission has given final approval to a mailing that will put absentee ballot application forms in the hands of 2.7 million registered voters ahead of the November presidential election.

The commission previously voted unanimously in favor of sending the mailing to about 80% of registered voters. On Wednesday, it approved the letter that will accompany it.

The commission was also to consider a request to enact a rule prohibiting the practice of ballot harvesting. That is the process by which outside groups help to return large numbers of absentee ballots.

