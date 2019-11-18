Wisconsin prepares for deer gun season

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) Thousands of Wisconsinites are counting down to gun deer hunting season.

In 2019, 34 counties in Wisconsin had at least one deer test positive for Chronic Wasting Disease (CWD), but in 2002, CWD was found in only four counties.

So safety is key in both the sport of deer hunting and the prevention of CWD.

The DNR recommends commercially produced scent wicks not urine based scents.

To limit the spread of CWD prions while processing deer,the DNR recommends protecting yourself using gloves.

Its recommended that your deer be processed alone, if you take it to a meat processing center.

To preserve Wisconsin’s sport of deer hunting always be a courteous hunter

As a longtime deer hunter, Bernie Faith Cabela’s group sales reminds hunters,”don’t leave anything back in the woods or behind that’s not there naturally. Always make sure your clean up after yourself and take your trash out of the woods. “

Wisconsin’s gun deer hunting season starts November 23 through December 1.

View the DNR’s complete recommendations to prevent the spread of Chronic Wasting Disease.