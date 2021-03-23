Wisconsin Republicans vote to control virus money

Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers addresses a joint session of the Legislature in the Assembly chambers during the Governor’s State of the State speech at the state Capitol Tuesday, Jan. 22, 2019, in Madison, Wis. (AP Photo/Andy Manis)

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — The Wisconsin Senate has voted to take control of the state’s share of the $1.9 trillion federal coronavirus stimulus package away Democratic Gov. Tony Evers.

Instead, lawmakers would have the ability to decide how to spend the estimated $5.7 billion coming for state and local governments. It was one of several coronavirus-related bills the Legislature was voting on Tuesday.

The Republican-controlled Assembly also gave final approval to a measure that would prohibit the government from requiring people to be vaccinated for COVID-19. It was also slated to give pass bills that would ban employers from requiring vaccinations and not allow churches to be shut down due to the pandemic.