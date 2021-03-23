Wisconsin Republicans vote to control virus money

Top Stories

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers addresses a joint session of the Legislature in the Assembly chambers during the Governor’s State of the State speech at the state Capitol Tuesday, Jan. 22, 2019, in Madison, Wis. (AP Photo/Andy Manis)

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — The Wisconsin Senate has voted to take control of the state’s share of the $1.9 trillion federal coronavirus stimulus package away Democratic Gov. Tony Evers.

Instead, lawmakers would have the ability to decide how to spend the estimated $5.7 billion coming for state and local governments. It was one of several coronavirus-related bills the Legislature was voting on Tuesday.

The Republican-controlled Assembly also gave final approval to a measure that would prohibit the government from requiring people to be vaccinated for COVID-19. It was also slated to give pass bills that would ban employers from requiring vaccinations and not allow churches to be shut down due to the pandemic.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

Your Local Election HQ

More Election

Local Sports

De Pere sophomore Kennedy Martin settling in and turning heads

High School Sports Xtra - Spring Football preview with Ricardo Arguello

High School Sports Xtra: Spring Football preview with Ricardo Arguello

Brian Butch on Sports Xtra

UW-Oshkosh baseball opens with sweep of Finlandia

FC Wisconsin helps athletes juggle club and high school soccer