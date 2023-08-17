GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – More than half of Wisconsin bus contractors are working with a 6-15% shortage of drivers.

Lamers Bus Lines operations manager Gary Kranz says the job of a bus driver allows people to connect with the community.

“I believe the most rewarding part of it is being able to get the kids to and from school. getting them to their events and watching them grow through that,” stated Kranz.

Kranz says if the shortage continues, it could prevent students from participating in extracurricular activities.

“It will result in students not being able to be transferred to school events. It will cancel sporting events as it has done in the past,” explained Kranz.

Kranz encourages people to take a shot at driving a school bus.

“We need drivers to drive am and pm school routes as well as charters. We have qualified trainers right here on sight. They work with you through the whole process step by step, and we will get you going with your CDL. in no time,” said Kranz.

