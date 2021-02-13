Wisconsin Senators react to the acquittal of former President, Donald Trump

TOPSHOT – US President Donald Trump speaks to supporters from The Ellipse near the White House on January 6, 2021, in Washington, DC. – Thousands of Trump supporters, fueled by his spurious claims of voter fraud, are flooding the nation’s capital protesting the expected certification of Joe Biden’s White House victory by the US Congress. (Photo by Brendan Smialowski / AFP) (Photo by BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI/AFP via Getty Images)

(WFRV) – After a Senate vote of 57-43 fell short to impeach former President Donald Trump, Wisconsin lawmakers are reacting to the decision.

Republican Sen. Ron Johnson says he hopes true healing can begin, “The Democrats’ vindictive and divisive political impeachment is over. While there are still many questions that remain unanswered, I do know neither the Capitol breach nor this trial should have ever occurred. Hopefully, true healing can now begin.”

Democratic Sen. Tammy Baldwin voted to convict Trump, saying he should be help accountable for inciting a violent insurrection against the will of the people, Congress and Democracy.

7 Republican senators voted to convict the former president; the most impeachment defections ever from a president’s party, but fell short of the two-thirds 67 votes needed to convict.

In a statement, Trump thanked lawmakers, saying they “stood proudly for the Constitution we all revere and for the sacred legal principles at the heart of our country.”