Wisconsin State Treasurer discusses retirement protection and saving strategies

(WFRV) – The pandemic has put many Wisconsinites into tough situations, especially as some look to retirement.

On this week’s Newsmaker Sunday, Local 5’s Tom Zalaski talks with State Treasurer Sarah Godlewski on her work with the Retirement Security Task Force to help protect people saving for retirement.

Godlewski also talked about a program called ‘Wisconsin Saves’, which is designed to help one million Wisconsinites gain retirement savings.

She also gave some tips and tricks on how to save for retirement.