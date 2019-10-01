Wisconsin Timber Rattlers hosting ‘Party At the Park’ for fans

APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – It’s no secret the Milwaukee Brewers will be taking the mound tonight against the Washington Nationals in the NL Wild-Card game.

Plenty will be tuning in to the game and the team’s Minor League affiliate- the Wisconsin Timber Rattlers- will also be hosting some fun. As a way to celebrate the Brew Crew’s post season appearance, the T-Rats are hosting a free, ‘Party At the Park’ for fans.

Those with the Timber Rattlers will be opening up the club level of the stadium for fans to enjoy a few game day features. Cooking staff will be serving up some game day favorites such as cheeseburgers and brats to hungry attendees. Attendance is free and you don’t have to sign-up to attend. All you have to do is pay for a meal and watch the game!

It’s #Brewers game day and we’re with the @TimberRattlers this morning! As the Class A affiliate, they’ll be hosting a “Party At the Park” for tonight’s #NLWildCard game. I’m live until 7 w/ the details! ⚾️ #Local5ThisMorning #MKEHistory pic.twitter.com/7f91BdKIRw — Calvin Lewis (@CalvinLewisTV) October 1, 2019

Gates will be opening up at 6 tonight for “Party At the Park” at Neuroscience Group Field at Fox Cities Stadium. The Brewers square-off against the Nationals tonight at 7. If the Brew Crew win tonight’s NL Wild Card game, they’ll face the Los Angeles Dodgers on Thursday night.

You can find more information on the Wisconsin Timber Rattlers Facebook page.