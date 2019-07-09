With blood supply short, Red Cross asking for donations

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV)

The American Red Cross is asking for blood and platelet donations, as there’s currently a shortage in all blood types in Wisconsin and across the country.

Red Cross Donor Recruitment Account Manager Jessica Brabant says right now they have a 3 day supply of blood products, short of the 5 day supply they like to have.

“It’s summertime,” Brabant explains. “Kids are in sports, families are traveling, they’re vacationing, they’re enjoying the beautiful weather… and when those things happen, and our high schools aren’t in session, shortages occur.”

It’s estimated that only about 3 out of every 100 eligible donors donate their blood, possibly because many may not realize how simple the process is.

“Donation processes typically take about 25 to 30 minutes total,” Brabant says. “You come in, you do some health history questions, and then you start your donation process… What we need from you is just a valid driver’s license or some type of identification.”

All blood types are currently needed, but O-positive and O-negative are needed the most.

“People need your blood and I’m a universal donor, so it’s important to me to do that,” said Therese Rufledt, who was donating blood Tuesday at the Deckner Avenue Red Cross location in Green Bay. “It makes me feel like I’m contributing to society… It really doesn’t take very long to do it. It’s less than half an hour, and you get treats after.”

To find the closest blood drive near you, you can click here.