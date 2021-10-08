Woman accuses UW System of failing to stop harassment

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — A former University of Wisconsin-Whitewater student has filed a federal lawsuit alleging UW System officials didn’t do enough to protect her and other women from a chancellor’s husband who was sexually harassing them.

The Wisconsin State Journal and the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reported that Stephanie Goettl Vander Pas filed the lawsuit Tuesday. She alleges Alan Hill, husband to then-UW-Whitewater Chancellor Beverly Kopper, harassed her and other women.

The filing contends UW-Whitewater employees knew Hill’s long history of sexual harassment but still allowed women to be exposed to him.

The lawsuit seeks unspecified damages. Vander Pas first came forward with the allegations in 2018. Hill was banned from campus and Kopper resigned as chancellor in December of that year.

