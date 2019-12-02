WPS working around the clock to restore power to customers after storm

WISCONSIN, (WFRV) — Wisconsin Public Service (WPS) crews will work through Sunday night repairing electric outages following another strong winter storm.

Sunday’s storm brought as much as a foot of heavy, wet snow and winds greater than 30 miles per hour. Since early this morning, WPS has restored service to more than 27,000 customers.

Similar to the powerful pre-Thanksgiving storm, WPS crews have come across downed power lines, downed trees and tree limbs falling onto power lines.

Crews also have faced difficult road and travel conditions while responding and repairing outages.

All available crews will be working around the clock into Monday to make repairs and restore service to all customers as quickly and safely as possible.

Additional outside crews also are assisting WPS in restoring power in the areas most affected by the storm.

Crews are warning customers who encounter a downed power line to stay at least 25 feet away, and report the issue to WPS or a local law enforcement agency immediately.

Customers are also urged to check and clear natural gas meters and appliance vents of any buildup of snow and ice.

Snow and ice that builds up can damage a meter’s piping, potentially creating a natural gas leak, or clog appliance vents, causing carbon monoxide to become trapped indoors.