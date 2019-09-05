Live Now
Wrightstown Residents voice concerns over $60 million facility

WRIGHTSTOWN, Wisc. (WFRV)

Representative with BC Organics met with the people of Wrightstown to hear their concerns regarding a shared manure digester facility.

BC Organics is trying to get a conditional-use permit to begin construction on $60 million dollar manure bio-digester facility in Brown County.

In a packed room of concerned Wrightstown residents, representatives from BC Organics presented their case for this permit — citing increased revenue of 177-thousand a year to the city, job creation, and reduced manure volume.

Opponents to the permit stated their concerns which included increased traffic, decreased property value and safety.

This project is similar to a previous state-financed manure-digester project near Madison that was plagued by several pipeline breaks and a 2014 explosion.

As of 9pm 9/4/19, the Wrightstown Town meeting was still in progress, we’ll update you as to the status of BC Organic’s request for a Conditional Use Permit.

