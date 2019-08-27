Ye Old Goat hit with code violation for lack of repairs to Oshkosh store

UPDATE (7pm): The owners of the property say the land that Ye Old Goat (and the storage facility next door) sits on is being sold later in the week.

Ye Old Goat–a novelty store in the Fox Cities–has had its Oshkosh location shut down since the winter.

The roof is still down and now the city is pushing back.

“This one here, we pretty much have kind of left them alone hoping they’d do something on their own and we haven’t heard from them,” said John Zarate, chief building official for Oshkosh.

It has been about five months and there has been no contact between Ye Old Goat and the city.

Since then, the store’s been reclaimed by nature.

“To date, no work has been done that we can see and so we’re looking to see what their plans are for the building,” he said.

In the past week, a code violation was mailed to the property owner with two choices.

“Their options would be to tell us they’re in the process of getting estimates for the repair,” he said. “And then they would go ahead and make those repairs or take down the entire building.”

The business has until September 19th to contact the city with a plan.

Otherwise it would be handled like a foreclosure, and take about a year just to transfer ownership of the land through the court system.

All in the name of properly tearing it down.

On the cost of the demolition, Zarate said it “would probably be in the $100,000-$200,000 range to raze a building of that size.”

And the money would ultimately come from the county tax roll.

The owners of Ye Old Goat were unable to be reached for comment.

A manager at the Appleton location said the two employees affected by the Oshkosh closure were offered jobs.

Two other Oshkosh businesses that were damaged by the March snowstorm, Ulta Beauty and Five Below, are in the process of rebuilding.