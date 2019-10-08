Zegers Clothiers set to close after 27 years of business in downtown De Pere

DE PERE, Wis. (WFRV) — 27 years after opening the doors of Zegers Clothiers, the shop’s owner is preparing for his final sale.

“We’re basically going to liquidate the inventory and when we’re done, we’ll be done and ready to retire,” Don Zegers, President of Zegers Clothiers explained.

He first entered the business 45 years ago, working for a different men’s clothing store.

“They were very successful in what they did,” he said of his mentors. “That was a great foundation for me. I enjoyed being with people. I just enjoyed working with customers.”

In 1993, Zegers started his own business.

“I’ve had some surprises that have come along the way,” he said of his career.

One of the biggest surprises was his work for the Green Bay Packers.

“Doing the game day pants for many years,” Zegers explained. “And from that, I was able to do other NFL Teams throughout the league.”

For all his success, Zegers said the best part of his job has been working with his clients.

“I’m going to miss the interaction with my customers,” he said. “That’s always fun, I get to know about their families and what’s going on in their lives. It’s a real tight community and I’ll miss that part of it.”

Zegers said he is excited to begin retirement and spend more time with his two grandchildren, including a granddaughter born just this week.

“I can’t wait to see her and I’m anxious to get there,” he said.

Zegers may be anxious to begin retired life, but he isn’t anxious about the future of De Pere after his departure.

“This is a great place to be,” he said. “De Pere does have some great things that are going on down here, it’ll be a welcome addition, whoever comes in.”

Zegers Clothiers will begin their final liquidation sale this Thursday.

They are located at 124 N Broadway in De Pere.