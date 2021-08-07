Despite a rain delay, Packers return to Family Night a success

GREEN BAY, Wis (WFRV) – They may have started late due to lightning in the area and the practice was probably shorter than head coach Matt LaFleur wanted, but Family Night 2021 for the Green and Gold was in front of the most fans Lambeau Field has seen in over a year.

“Until you get them back in, I don’t think you truly appreciate how much more joy and how much more fun the experience actually is,” LaFleur said about the fans in attendance.

LaFleur said because of the weather, he had to cancel the red-zone period and 2-minute drill with the second string, but the most important thing about tonight was the Packers came away injury free.

For home grown kid Cole Van Lanaan, this is a dream come true.

“I went to the games a lot as a kid so to getting snaps here at Lambeau with a lot of family in the crowd is awesome,” Van Lanaan said.

Van Lanaan said he started out at left tackle for the Packers, then moved to right tackle this week and took some snaps at guard tonight. He said it wasn’t uncomfortable for him because during the off season he trained on the right side.

The Packers will have another week of practice before hosting the Texans for their first preseason game a week next Saturday.