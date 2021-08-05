Jordan Love talks relationship with Aaron Rodgers: “Just trying to learn as much as I can”

GREEN BAY, WISCONSIN – AUGUST 20: Jordan Love #10 of the Green Bay Packers jogs across the field during Green Bay Packers Training Camp at Lambeau Field on August 20, 2020 in Green Bay, Wisconsin. (Photo by Dylan Buell/Getty Images)

GREEN BAY, Wis (WFRV) – It’s a warm day in Green Bay, Wisconsin. Aaron Rodgers throws about a 50-yard bomb to make it into the training camp nets to the raucous cheers of the crowd. Behind him, a contemplative Jordan Love watches. You can see the young man soaking up everything Rodgers just did, from his footwork, to his release. If you ask Love, that’s what he’s doing: soaking up every little nugget of information Rodgers can give him to make him a better quarterback.

“Me and Aaron have a good relationship, it’s kinda like the Master and the Padawan kinda thing. Just trying to learn as much as I can from him,” Love says with a quiet smile.

The calm and as his teammate refer to him, steady eddy young quarterback, found out that Aaron Rodgers was returning to lead the Green and Gold when he was on his way back to Green Bay for training camp.

“Very great to have Aaron back. Just on the team, he’s a huge presence, in the locker room and as a leader on this team. It’s great to have him back,” Love said.

While it was all up in the air this offseason, Love used the time that Aaron was away to really get some crucial reps with the first string offense during mini camp.

“To get those reps and just learn, from different situations I was put in, being able to see the defense. It’s hard when you’re in the back, just watching Aaron take those reps or seeing it on film. But actually being in that moment, seeing it, having to get the ball out on time to those guys, It’s valuable and I definitely needed them,” Love acknowledged.