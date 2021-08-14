LIVE BLOG: Jordan Love makes his Packers debut against the Texans in the preseason

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The moment everyone has been waiting for this season, it’s finally Jordan Love Day. What do I mean by that? I mean it’s the day when Jordan Love finally suits up in the green and gold and takes the field in front of the Packers faithful.
Love has been joking with reporters all during training camp that this is the moment he’s been preparing for for over a year, to play in this first preseason game.
Packers not dressing out for the game:
1st Quarter:
- Jordan Love completes his first pass as a Packer! However, the Packers go three and out, now the defense is on the field
- Texans are methodically getting down the field. Tyrod Taylor is picking on Josh Jackson. My collegues agree via Twitter
- Texans strike first, hit a field goal after Tyrod Taylor wiped the field with Josh Jackson. They lead 3-0
- AJ DILLON HAS ENTERED THE CHAT
- Back to back three and outs for Jordan Love. And then a disconnect on special teams… which is nothing new
- Hello Oren Burks. Monster of a sack for a loss of five yards
- 4:28 left in the first quarter, Jordan Love gets the ball back for the third time, on the Packers 12-yard-line
- On third down, Love finally airs out the ball, finds Jace Sternberger downfield. 34-yard completion for the first down
- Hello Devin Funchess. He’s entered the chat as well
2nd Quarter
- Kylin Hill gets the pass, he goes 23 yards for the score. Packers lead 7-3
- Defense gets a three and out, Amari Rodgers back deep for Green Bay
- Packers back with the ball. Give me more Love airing the ball downfield.