LIVE BLOG: Jordan Love makes his Packers debut against the Texans in the preseason

GREEN BAY, WISCONSIN – AUGUST 20: Jordan Love #10 of the Green Bay Packers jogs across the field during Green Bay Packers Training Camp at Lambeau Field on August 20, 2020 in Green Bay, Wisconsin. (Photo by Dylan Buell/Getty Images)

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The moment everyone has been waiting for this season, it’s finally Jordan Love Day. What do I mean by that? I mean it’s the day when Jordan Love finally suits up in the green and gold and takes the field in front of the Packers faithful.

Love has been joking with reporters all during training camp that this is the moment he’s been preparing for for over a year, to play in this first preseason game.

Packers not dressing out for the game:

12 QB Aaron Rodgers, 13 WR Allen Lazard, 17 WR Davante Adams, 18 WR Randall Cobb, 19 WR Equanimeous St. Brown, 20 CB Kevin King, 23 CB Jaire Alexander, 25 S Will Redmond, 26 S Darnell Savage, 31 S Adrian Amos, 33 RB Aaron Jones, 34 CB Stanford Samuels, 49 TE Dominique Dafney, 52 LB Rashan Gary, 54 LB Kamal Martin, 55 LB Za’Darius Smith, 58 LB Isaiah McDuffie, 59 LB De’Vondre Campbell, 69 T David Bakhtiari, 74 G Elgton Jenkins, 77 T/G Billy Turner, 81 TE Josiah Deguara, 83 WR Marquez Valdes-Scantling, 85 TE Robert Tonyan, 88 WR Juwann Winfree, 89 TE Marcedes Lewis, 91 LB Preston Smith, 94 DL Dean Lowry, 96 DL Kingsley Keke, 97 DL Kenny Clark

Lambeau Field is slowly packing in and I’m not gonna lie, I’m getting a little emotional about it. I’ve never seen this place full and I can’t wait for the roar of the crowd #Packers pic.twitter.com/XgLwNUX2Lc — MK Burgess (@MK_Burgess) August 14, 2021

1st Quarter:

Jordan Love completes his first pass as a Packer! However, the Packers go three and out, now the defense is on the field

Texans are methodically getting down the field. Tyrod Taylor is picking on Josh Jackson. My collegues agree via Twitter

Josh Jackson getting picked on by Tyrod Taylor. — Matt Reynoldson (@Matt_Reynoldson) August 15, 2021

Tyrod Taylor straight up picking on Josh Jackson so far #Packers — MK Burgess (@MK_Burgess) August 15, 2021

Josh Jackson is struggling to start. Getting beat. — Kyle Malzhan (@KyleMalzhan) August 15, 2021

Texans strike first, hit a field goal after Tyrod Taylor wiped the field with Josh Jackson. They lead 3-0

AJ DILLON HAS ENTERED THE CHAT

Back to back three and outs for Jordan Love. And then a disconnect on special teams… which is nothing new

Hello Oren Burks. Monster of a sack for a loss of five yards

4:28 left in the first quarter, Jordan Love gets the ball back for the third time, on the Packers 12-yard-line

On third down, Love finally airs out the ball, finds Jace Sternberger downfield. 34-yard completion for the first down

Hello Devin Funchess. He’s entered the chat as well

2nd Quarter

Kylin Hill gets the pass, he goes 23 yards for the score. Packers lead 7-3

It was and still is a STEAL https://t.co/VmKxJZKLPk — MK Burgess (@MK_Burgess) August 15, 2021