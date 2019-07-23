Packers move in to dorms at St. Norbert ahead of camp

It’s the unofficial start of training camp. The Packers moving into the dorms at St. Norbert.

Despite being professional athletes, there are some things that remain the same when you stay in the dorms. Number one is the roommate.

“My pet peeve is, I don’t like a dirty roommate. Just keep your stuff on your side. I’ll keep mine on mine,” said wide receiver Geronimo Allison.

“Dorms is dorms, man. If you ask me that question again, what I least look forward to? It’s staying in the dorms,” said safety Adrian Amos.

It’s move in day for the #Packers! Some big name faces today: Geronimo Allison, Blake Martinez & Aaron Rodgers’ protectors Lucas Patrick And Justin McCray. pic.twitter.com/fX2BIsy8r8 — WFRV Sports (@WFRVSports) July 23, 2019

While there are fewer luxuries when staying in the dorms, it does provide a chance for players to bond. Often that happens over something other than football.

“Dorm life is camp life. It brings us all together. It gets everybody together, and it’s only for a short period of time. You’re in and you’re out. You deal with it while you have to.” Geronimo Allison – Packers Wide Receiver

“Training camp before, there’s always like a FIFA tournament. To many guys are mad at their Madden ratings to play Madden right now,” said linebacker Blake Martinez.

Martinez is in his first training camp as a father. Last year, his daughter Kinsley was born during camp. On Tuesday she accompanied Martinez as he checked in at the dorms.

For some players, like Martinez, it can be difficult being away from their families at the beginning of training camp. At the same time Martinez is excited for the opportunity of living in the dorms.

It’s official. The #Packers have an adorable addition to their now 91-player roster. Blake Martinez’s daughter Kinsley made an appearance on move in day. pic.twitter.com/YQcQSMR5Tu — Lily Zhao (@LilySZhao) July 23, 2019

“It is probably the most excited I’ve been to go into the dorm. The culture and stuff with the defense has been awesome. Kind of hang out, do things, get to know each other. Just grow that bond,” said Martinez.

When the Packers as a team take the field on Thursday at 10:15 a.m., all eyes will be on the offense. That’s with the Matt LaFleur Era starting and plenty of changes on the offensive side of the ball.

Wide receiver Geronimo Allison will be a big part of those changes in the scheme.

“Kind of always been that utility guy. That versatile guy that kind of moves around. So, I’m loving it. I’m making the most of every opportunity,” said Allison.