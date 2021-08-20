Packers sign WR Damon Hazleton and release Dominique Martin

SEATTLE, WA – NOVEMBER 15: A Green Bay Packer helmet on the sideline before the game against the Seattle Seahawks at CenturyLink Field on November 15, 2018 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Abbie Parr/Getty Images)

GREEN BAY, Wis (WFRV) – The Packers made some roster moves on Friday, releasing cornerback Dominique Martin and signing wide receiver Damon Hazleton. Brian Gutekunst announced the roster moves early Friday afternoon.

Hazelton graduated from the University of Missouri and spent time with the Texans after signing with them as an undrafted free agent in May of 2021. The 6’3, 206 pound rookie also played football at Ball State and Virginia Tech.

He totaled 163 receptions for 2,231 yards and 21 touchdowns in his collegiate career. He will wear No. 6 for the Packers.