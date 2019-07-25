Packers Training Camp Report 7-25-19

The Green Packers kicked off the 100th NFL season with their first practice of training camp Thursday at Ray Nitschke Field.

Injury Report: K Mason Crosby (calf), CB Josh Jackson (foot), RB Dexter Wiliams (illness), S Darnell Savage Jr. (wisdom teeth)

News & Notes: The Packers continued their tradition of riding bikes with their fans all the way from the stadium to Ray Nitschke Field. Rookie Darnell Savage Jr. said, “Man this is crazy!” as he rode by with his young fan in tow.

Aaron Rodgers said he saw Mike Daniels on his way in and was surprised when he got the text that Daniels was “going upstairs.” Rodgers was effusive in his praise for the former Packers defensive tackle, saying Daniels was the ultimate Packer for his play and leadership, but most importantly his work in the community.

Matt LaFleur said the pads will go on in full during Sunday’s 10:15 am practice at Ray Nitschke Field.

The Packers first-year head coach was also seen wearing his protective boot, but was able to get around on his own without the use of his golf cart. LaFleur said his hope was to get out of the boot in the next few weeks.

Two of the top plays on the day came from Mike Pettine’s defense, as Blake Martinez picked off Aaron Rodgers and Kyler Fackrell picked off Tim Boyle during the team’s 11-on-11 period.

Josh Jones was indeed present for training camp. The safety was playing a little nickel LB with the starters.