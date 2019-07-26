Packers Training Camp Report 7-26-19

The Green Bay Packers finished off their second day of training camp at Ray Nitschke Field. Shoulder pads go on Saturday and full pads day will be on Sunday.

Injury Report: LB Kendall Donnerson (hamstring), CB Josh Jackson (foot), K Mason Crosby (calf) and S Darnell Savage (wisdom teeth) remained out. CB Tony Brown left practice with an injury, but later returned to the field.

News & Notes: The Packers made some more roster moves early this afternoon. Green Bay signed veteran RB Corey Grant and former Badgers DL Olive Sagapolu. In a corresponding move, the Packers released DL Eric Cotton. Green Bay is now at a full 90-man roster.

Backup QB DeShone Kizer made some impressive throws during the team period, hitting Equanimeous St. Brown in stride for a 71-yard TD over CB Tony Brown.

After interceptions by Blake Martinez and Kyler Fackrell yesterday during 11-on-11 drills, Kevin King continued to take the ball away for the defense, as he picked off Aaron Rodgers during 6-on-6 drills after Rodgers had some miscommunication with Davante Adams.

Matt LaFleur said GM Brian Gutekunst had his eye on RB Corey Grant, who had been with the Jacksonville Jaguars under now Packers offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett. Hackett was one of the main recruiters in getting Grant to Green Bay. “I know he’s really, really fast,” LaFleur said

The team had to battle light rain showers, but the second training camp practice wrapped up in two hours and 12 minutes.

They Said It: Packers first-round draft pick Rashan Gary spoke for the first time during training camp. Gary was excited to get back on the field. “I was just working out, training, getting back with the guys, especially the outside linebacker group, we have some high expectations so it’s exciting to get back.”

Kevin King talked about the emphasis for the defense for taking the ball away this season. King: “I think it’s something you have to be conscious about… that’s the single most important thing out there is the football. The turnover ratio is the number one stat that will influence wins and losses.”

Bryan Bulaga on how the offensive line is adjusting so far. Bulaga: “I think it’s been good so far. It’s getting comfortable with the route and the play-action pass… for me personally, it’s the first time for me playing with Billy (Turner), but so far it’s been pretty good so far. Once pads go on, things are a little bit different.”