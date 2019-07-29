Packers Training Camp Report 7-28-19

The Green Bay Packers wrapped up their first day of full-pads practice at Ray Nitschke Field.

Injury Report: QB Tim Boyle and RT Bryan Bulaga returned to practice. OL Jason Spriggs was added to the injury report with a trapezius muscle injury. Still out for the Packers: K Mason Crosby (calf), S Darnell Savage (wisdom teeth), RB Jamaal Williams (hamstring), CB Josh Jackson (foot), LB Kendall Donnerson (hamstring), LB Greg Roberts (abdomen), DT Fadol Brown (calf).

News & Notes: New RB Darrin Hall, who was called off of waivers yesterday, is not in Green Bay just yet.

Davante Adams put on a clinic on Day 4 of training camp. The Pro Bowl receiver made several nice catches, including one right over rookie Ka’Dar Hollman.

A lot of receivers, tight ends and fullbacks are getting work with the one’s. Robert Tonyan and Danny Vitale made some big plays during their time working with Aaron Rodgers.

Top draft pick, Rashan Gary, continued to impress as well. The rookie showed his versatility during 1-on-1 drills, where he rushed both inside and outside. He’s now 4-and-1 on those drills.

The Packers first full-pads practice lasted 1 hour, 50 minutes. Mike McCarthy’s first full-pads practice last season lasted 2 hours, 41 minutes. Matt LaFleur: “The places I’ve been, I think we can get the work that needs to be done in a shorter period of time.”

After four straight days of practice, the players are off on Monday. Then it’s back to practice in a week that will culminate on Family Night.

They Said It: Matt LaFleur on sixth-round pick, running back Dexter Williams. LaFleur: “I think Dexter’s starting to learn what this league’s all about because early on he was really struggling at pressing things and was looking to cut back… If you pitter-patter in the hole at this level, you’re hit in the backfield, and that’s something we’re going to continue to harp on him.”

Matt LaFleur on Jake Kumerow, who is continuing to impress not only his quarterback, but his coach. LaFleur: “Jake’s a consistent guy that is extremely reliable and you’re gonna trust he’s gonna be where he’s going to be.”