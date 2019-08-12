Packers Training Camp Report 8-11-19

The Green Bay Packers held their 13th training camp practice, which lasted 2 hours and 7 minutes at Ray Nitschke Field.

Injury Report: WR Equanimeous St. Brown (knee) and TE Evan Baylis (calf) both tried to start practice, but eventually dropped out with their respective injuries. FB Danny Vitale (calf), CB Kabian Ento (hamstring), LB Oren Burks (Chest), FB Malcolm Johnson (groin), RB Jamaal Williams (hamstring), WR Trevor Davis (stinger) and CB Kevin King (hamstring) are among the key players still sidelined from previous practices.

News & Notes: The Packers made another waiver claim, getting CB Derrick Jones, who was let go by the Jets. He was a sixth-round pick in 2017 who has played in just four NFL games after playing both corner and receiver in college at Ole Miss.

The offense had one of their better days on the field. During red zone drills, Aaron Rodgers and the first-team offense scored 5 out of 7 times against the first-team defense. Rodgers found Geronimo Allison, Davante Adams, Jake Kumerow, Jimmy Graham for touchdowns, and even ran one in himself.

Matt LaFleur made it clear that if you showed effort, you’d be rewarded with reps. So with wide receivers making progress, like Allen Lazard and Darrius Shepherd, where does that leave J’Mon Moore? Well LaFleur said after practice that this was Moore’s best day of practice thus far after having a “so-so game” against the Texans and struggling early in training camp. Moore caught at least three passes in team periods and didn’t have any drops.

Packers tight ends went one-on-one with the defensive line for blocking drills for the first time. Marcedes Lewis beat Randy Ramsey, while Jimmy Graham hung tough with Rashan Gary and Robert Tonyan blocked Markus Jones.

On the defensive front, Za’Darius Smith continued to impress as he got a tackle for loss against RB Tra Carson during team periods. Meanwhile, LaFleur complimented the play of Tony Brown, saying “the team threw a lot at him and he’s answered the bell.”

They Said It: J’Mon Moore gave a very candid answer when asked to self-reflect after a tough off-season. Moore: “The biggest thing with me, I think, is just relaxing and letting it ride. Me being me, you know. Sometimes, I just be out there playing, and my mind be somewhere else. I might be a little too anticipating, too antsy. I’ve just got to relax and be who I am… they drafted me for a reason, and I’ve got a talent that’s behind that. I’ve just got to bring it out, be consistent, and I’m going to make it work for sure, for a long time.”

Matt LaFleur was very complimentary of young wideout Allen Lazard as well. LaFleur: All you’ve got to do is turn on the tape, and he’s the first guy down on kickoff every time. We’re going to reward guys who give that effort.”