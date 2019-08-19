Packers Training Camp Report 8-19-19

The Green Bay Packers wrapped up their final public practice of the off-season, with practice No. 16 finishing in just under 2 hours. The Packers will face the Oakland Raiders in Winnipeg this Thursday.

Injury Report: Aaron Rodgers returned to practice after missing Sunday’s session. The quarterback said his back tightness prevented him from getting out on the practice field yesterday, but felt good enough to go this afternoon.

Along with Rodgers, LT David Bakhtiari was also back at practice after attending to a personal matter. As for TE Jimmy Graham (thumb), GM Brian Gutekunst said it looked like Graham avoided anything major, while Matt LaFleur said the tight end did not need to have surgery.

FB Danny Vitale (calf), CB Kabian Ento (hamstring), LB Oren Burks (pectoral), FB Malcolm Johnson (groin), DB Ka’Dar Hollman (stinger) and CB Kevin King (hamstring), TE Jace Sternberger, S Josh Jones, LB Reggie Gilbert (knee) are among the key players still sidelined from previous practices.

News & Notes: Aaron Rodgers’ return to practice featured the quarterback calling the 2-minute drill. He also did his usual work during the team period, targeting Darrius Shepherd on some early reps, while Aaron Jones got the bulk of the reps with the one’s as the starting running back.

Trevor Davis picked up right where he left off before his stinger. Davis made a contested catch on a deep ball from Tim Boyle through double coverage.

Tim Boyle had perhaps one of his best camps to date. Not only did he hit Davis on a deep ball, but he also found Robert Tonyan on a completion up the seam, also hitting Allen Lazard and Darrius Shepherd for completions. Meanwhile, DeShone Kizer still struggled on the field.

The plan is to play Aaron Rodgers on Thursday against the Raiders. GM Brian Gutekunst would like for it happen, while Matt LaFleur remained firm that it wouldn’t matter either way if Rodgers practiced or not, simply because of the work he’s already put in this off-season during training camp.

Brian Gutekunst said Kevin King is close to returning.

They Said It: Aaron Rodgers singled out WR Allen Lazard, in the best way possible. Rodgers: “He’s made a bunch of plays, always showing up on special teams & does the right things in practice. Allen is definitely good enough to be an NFL player. He’s had a fantastic training camp.”

Aaron Rodgers on whether he needs preseason reps or not. Rodgers: “The looks we see on a day like today are invaluable reps… It’s an attacking defense. It’s different fronts, it’s different pressures. The best reps I’m going to see all summer are in practice. If Matt wants us to play, we’ll play and go out and compete. If not, I feel pretty good about where we’re at.”