Packers Training Camp Report 8-4-19

The Packers held their shortest practice thus far in training camp with their joint practices against the Texans set to begin on Monday.

Injury Report: Cornerback Kevin King was held out on Sunday due to a hamstring injury. King’s 2018 season ended early after he was placed on injured reserve due to a hamstring injury. Head coach Matt LaFleur said on Sunday, “we’ll know a little more in the next couple of days.”

Kicker Mason Crosby (calf) is off the non-football injury list after returning to practice on Sunday. Crosby said he has been kicking on the side during his recovery.

RB Aaron Jones (hamstring tightness), T Jason Spriggs (trapezius), RB Jamaal Williams (hamstring), CB Josh Jackson (foot), LB Kendall Donnerson (hamstring), LB Greg Roberts (abdomen), DT Fadol Brown (calf) remained out.

Linebacker Randy Ramsy was helped off the field by trainers due to an apparent leg injury, but returned during the team periods later in practice.

News & Notes: Marquez Valdes-Scantling had a big day against the Packers defense on Sunday. The second year wide receiver hauled in a long touchdown pass from Aaron Rodgers, and made another nice grab over the middle during the team periods.

First round pick Darnell Savage Jr. made his first appearance in team work, lining up alongside fellow safety Adrian Amos on Sunday. Savage’s return pushed Raven Greene, who had been filling in, down into an inside linebacker position at times.

Head coach Matt LaFleur said after practice the defense “brought it” in Sunday’s practice, and won “ten out of eleven, unofficially,” in the final competitive period.

They said it: Head coach Matt LaFleur what he’s looking forward to in the joint practices with Houston: “Just the competition. Seeing some new players, I’ve got a lot of history of going against that defense, and that offense for that matter. I just think it’s going to bring out the best in both teams, and I know it’s going to be a good challenge for our guys.”

Linebacker Za’Darius Smith on one-on-one match-ups against David Bakhtiari in practice: “He’s a great player, man. I’m glad I get to go up against a player like that every day, because he’s making me better and I’m making him better. I key in on the little things, man. When he gets me one day, I go back and watch the film constantly. Watch it. Watch it. Watch it, and correct my mistakes and what I did wrong.”

Kicker Mason Crosby on his approach to training camp after missing time due to a calf injury: “Every time I come in to camp it’s a process. I’m preparing for a season. Obviously I need to go out there and perform in practice and do my job, but that’s the expectation every time I take the field. My mindset doesn’t change regardless of the situation. I’m going to continue to work hard and prepare for a season.”