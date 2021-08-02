Training Camp Report: Defense holds in two minute, Love up and down

Green Bay, Wis. (WFRV) – The Packers got back to work on Monday for the start of their second week of camp.

Trainers Room

Linebacker Randy Ramsey went down with an apparent left knee injury during one of the team periods in Monday’s practice. Ramsey would have to be helped off the field and into the Hutson Center by trainers.

The Packers did get some good news on Monday with running back Patrick Taylor practicing for the first time during training camp. Taylor had been on the Physically Unable to Perform List heading into Monday’s practice. The second year running back out of Memphis was able to participate during the individual periods, but worked with a trainer during team periods later in practice.

News and Notes

Wide receiver Equanimeous St. Brown had one of the best plays of Monday’s practice. Early in team periods St. Brown came back for a pass from Aaron Rodgers and made a nice diving grab on the deep ball. St. Brown is one of the wide receivers looking to have a strong camp and make the 53 man roster heading into the final season of his rookie deal.

Quarterback Jordan Love had an up and down day. The second year QB had a few passes that were off target, and was unable to move the offense down field during the two-minute drill period. Still Love finished two periods with touchdown passes, including a nice deep ball to Chris Blair.

Robert Tonyan showed off the handles on Monday by making a pair of one handed grabs during group work early in practice. The Packers tight end is looking to build off a season where he finished with 12 touchdowns.

The Packers first string offense was able to move the ball in the two-minute drill, including a nice back shoulder connection between Rodgers and Davante Adams. Ultimately it was Darnell Savage Jr. that made the big plays at the end of the drill. An interception by the Packers safety was called back due to defensive pass interference, but Savage rebounded with a pass break-up at the goal line in the closing seconds of the period.

Mason Crosby hit a field goal to cap off the two-minute drill period. The Packers kicker finished the day 5-8 with misses from 36, 45, and 53 yards out.

Tomorrow the pads go on…

They Said It

TE Marcedes Lewis on what’s different for Year 16: I’m 37

TE Marcedes Lewis on why putting on the pads is exciting: I feel like when you put on pads, it’s when guys turn into dudes. And I feel like we have a lot of dudes on our team

OLB Preston Smith on personal goals for the 2021 season: To not have a season like I did last year

TE Marcedes Lewis on life: I live my life like I’m on a one day contract

TE Marcedes Lewis putting his longevity in perspective: “I was playing on TV when the clarity was bad. I don’t even have highlights on YouTube. No social media.”

OL Billy Turner on the offensive line group: We have a lot of young guys with a lot of potential.

Turner on the leadership of the OL room: There’s a standard here with the Packers. The veterans make sure it’s known to any of the young guys that walk through the door. There’s a standard here for offensive linemen.