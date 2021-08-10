Training Camp Report: Defense shines, Robert Tonyan stands out

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Just days before the first Packers preseason game this year, the defense showed out on Tuesday along with tight end Robert Tonyan.

NEWS AND NOTES:

After missing a day of practice on Monday, Rashan Gary (groin) was back out on the practice field Tuesday.

Packers running back Aaron Jones (hamstring) was still out from practice Tuesday along with Kenny Clark (groin).

With Aaron Jones out from practice, Kylin Hill was seen getting some first team reps Tuesday. The Packers 7th round draft pick this season is a strong candidate to take the third running back spot on Green Bay’s roster. It’ll be a storyline to watch in preseason between Hill, Dexter Williams, and Patrick Taylor as they’ll get majority of the snaps at running back.

Robert Tonyan continues to impress during Training Camp. The tight end is entering his fourth season in the NFL and all coming with Green Bay. After a strong 2020 campaign scoring 11 touchdowns, Tonyan is carrying over the success into this training camp that he had just a season ago.

Green Bay’s defense showed up on Tuesday at practice. Adrian Amos, Darnell Savage, and Jaire Alexander continue to make their presence known heading into the season.

THEY SAID IT:

Head Coach Matt LaFleur spoke to the media about Aaron Rodgers’ role during this years preseason. LaFleur said “I would say most likely not” when speaking about Rodgers getting any snaps before the regular season begins. Assuming that’s true, expect a lot of second year QB Jordan Love – who hasn’t played in a competitive football game since his Senior Bowl Game almost two years ago.