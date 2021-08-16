Training Camp Report: Green Bay getting healthier, but Love sits out

Green Bay, Wis. (WFRV) – The Packers held a closed practice on Monday ahead of this week’s closed practices with the Jets. Green Bay is starting to get healthy with some big names returning, but quarterback Jordan Love was not one of them on Monday.

Injury Report

Quarterback Jordan Love was held out of practice due to the shoulder injury that shortened his preseason debut to just the first half on Saturday. Love was out on the field at the start of practice and at the end, but spent much of Monday’s practice inside the Hutson Center.

Four other players sitting out practice on Monday included: DL Dean Lowry, TE Isaac Nauta, WR DeAndre Thompkins, and WR Chris Blair.

Both running back Aaron Jones and defensive tackle Kenny Clark were back on the field Monday.

The Packers did get some good news on Monday with pass rusher Za’Daris Smith coming off the non-football injury list and practicing for the first time. Smith was able to get on the field during team periods as well in his first day back.

New and Notes

Quarterback Kurt Benkert got more reps in practice on Monday with Jordan Love sitting out due to the shoulder injury. Unfortunately for Benkert he was picked off by Josh Jackson, who was running with the third string, during the red zone period on Monday.

DB Kabion Ento was rewarded after having a solid game against the Texans by working alongside first round pick Eric Stokes Jr. with the second team defense.

Aaron Rodgers made more than a few nice plays during Monday’s practice. One of them while rolling out to his right, throwing across his body, and connecting with Reggie Begelton across the middle of the field during the red zone period. Rodgers also nearly had a touchdown to Allen Lazard during the two minute drill with a nice deep ball to the corner of the endzone. Lazard was able to haul in the pass over a defender, but came down out of bounds.

Green Bay had to make some roster moves ahead of Tuesday’s deadline to get down to 85 players on the roster. The Packers released Seymour native and former Badgers offensive lineman John Dietzen, who signed with the team as an undrafted free agent. Punter Ryan Winslow as also released on Tuesday after averaging 49 yards on three punts in Sunday’s game with one of those kicks being returned for 23 yards.

The Packers roster currently stands at 88 players.

They Said It

Head coach Matt LaFleur on quarterback Jordan Love’s availability: “No just two today, and I know we’re working out some guys tomorrow. Jordan is not going to go today, but he is feeling a lot better. You know, we’re going to be smart by it too. We’ll just see how the week goes, and how he recovers, but he is feeling significantly better than he did on gameday.”

Safety Vernon Scott on his performance during Saturday’s preseason game against the Texans: : “I don’t know how many snaps I played Saturday, but my body definitely feels it. That was the most snaps I’ve played since college. So, you know, just a part of the preseason. It’s a good look for players that didn’t get to experience last year. It just allows you to get the speed of the game, Implement the defensive scheme instead of actual game concepts against a different team.”