Training Camp Report: Jones sits out as Packers hold closed practice

Green Bay, Wis. (WFRV) – It’s game week for the Packers, finally. Green Bay began preparing for this week’s preseason opener against Houston with a closed practice on Monday.

Injury Report

Running back Aaron Jones sat out Monday’s practice due to a hamstring issue, according to the Milwaukee Journals Sentinel. Jones did work on the side with the rehab group.

Tight end Dominique Dafney practice for the first time after coming off the PUP list on Monday.

Players that did not practice on Monday: RB Aaron Jones, WR Chris Blair, WR Equanimeous St. Brown, OLB Rashan Gary, LB Kamal Martin, OLB Randy Ramsey, WR Juwann Winfree and DL Kenny Clark.

News and Notes

The Packers practice inside the Don Hutson Center for the first time during training camp on Monday.

Tight end Josiah Deguara continues to progress after his ACL tear last year. Deguara got on the field during periods on Monday for the first time since coming off the PUP list last week.

A.J. Dillon got reps with the first team offense on Monday with Jones sitting out. Rookie Kylin Hill continues to have a nice training camp as well when he gets the opportunities in team periods. Hill took a shot from Josh Jackson after a grab on a slant, and was able to hold on to the ball despite losing his helmet on the play.

Monday was the Packers shortest practice to date at one hour and 18 minutes. Green Bay is set to hold open practices on Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday ahead of Saturday’s game.

They said It

Head coach Matt LaFleur on things Jordan Love can clean up after a couple of fumbles during family night: “He’s touching the ball every snap, so he’s got to be great with it, and he knows that. I thought he was able to make a couple nice throws. There was a lot of good. I think more than anything else the tempo in and out of the huddle, making sure the communication is on point.”