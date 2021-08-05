Training Camp Report: Love speaks, Packers hold longest practice before Family Night

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The Packers held their longest practice of training camp to date as they prepared for Saturday’s Family Night inside of Lambeau Field.

Injury Report

Just three players were absent from practice on Thursday: OLB Randy Ramsey, ILB Kamal Martin and WR Chris Blair.

Five players remain on the non-football injury list: DL Kingsley Keke, CB Kevin King, LB Isaiah McDuffie, S Will Redmond, and OLB Za’Darius Smith.

Two players remain on the physically unable to perform (PUP) list: T David Bakhtiari and TE Dominique Dafney.

News and Notes

The Packers were in full pads on Thursday for a practice that lasted just over two hours. Green Bay’s next practice will be in front of a full crowd inside Lambeau Field for Family Night. The event was canceled last season due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Tight end Josiah Deguara practiced for the first time on Thursday after being removed from the PUP. Deguarua tore his ACL last October against the Atlanta Falcons.

The defense continues to shine early in camp, especially in the two-minute drill period. Aaron Rodgers was able to connect with Allen Lazard for a touchdown, but was also picked off by Jaire Alexander on a Hail Mary. The second-team offense led by Jordan Love didn’t do much better on Thursday. The Packers defense came up with three stops, including an interception by undrafted rookie Chrstian Uphoff.

Wide receiver Reggie Begelton had a solid day connecting with Love during the two-minute drill. Juwann Winfree continues to impress as well, and was able to beat both rookie Eric Stokes Jr. and Alexander during 1-on-1’s.

They Said It

Quarterback Jordan Love on learning from first-team reps during OTAs and minicamp: “To get those reps and just learn, from different situations I was put in, being able to see the defense. It’s hard when you’re in the back, just watching Aaron take those reps or seeing it on film. But actually being in that moment, seeing it, having to get the ball out on time to those guys, It’s valuable and I definitely needed them.”

Head coach Matt LaFleur on the excitement for Saturday’s practice: “We can’t wait for family night. I think it’s going to be great especially for our young layers who haven’t been in front of big crowds. It’s almost like their first pre-season game and we’re going to treat it.”