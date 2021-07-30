Training Camp Report: Packers hold light practice, o-line building depth

GREEN BAY (WFRV) – The Packers held their shortest practice of training camp Friday in helmets and shorts, working out for just an hour and 33 minutes. Head coach Matt LaFleur said before practice it would be a light workout, and the coaches made good on their promise as the Packers ramp up to full pads next week.

News & Notes

The Packers practiced at jog-through speed for their third practice of training camp, giving some veterans like TE Marcedes Lewis the day off while limiting CB Jaire Alexander to working in about half the drills. LaFleur also noted that Aaron Rodgers will be on a “pitch count” this training camp to avoid wear-and-tear on the three-time MVP’s arm.

Speaking of Rodgers, the quarterback got a surprise before practice, when OT David Bakhtiari surprised his friend with a gift – a posh golf cart from Aston Martin, complete with customized decals for 12 and his three MVP seasons – not to mention a little personal touch from Bakhtiari on the back license plate.

On the field

In the latter half of practice, 11-on-11 drills provided their typical amount of highlights, including a vintage Rodgers play with his favorite target.

With rookie CB Eric Stokes in coverage, Rodgers threw a high corner fade to Davante Adams in the end zone. Stokes had a blanket on Adams, but the veteran receiver separated at the high point to make the catch – a true “welcome to the NFL” moment for Stokes.

Rodgers threw three perfect passes in the goal line drill for touchdowns.

They said it

OT Dennis Kelly was the star of the day at the podium, with the Packers’ new 6-foot-8 offensive lineman discussing everything from wearing Bakhtiari’s jersey at Thursday’s practice to “fat guy touchdowns.”

Offensive tackle Dennis Kelly on scoring a touchdown: I guess I hold the record for fattest guy to score a touchdown in a playoff game.

On why he’s been able to stay in the league so long: I’ve played all four positions, both left and right. I think that’s one of the reasons I’ve been able to stick around so long is versatility and willingness to do what I can for the team.”

On joining the Packers and the goals they have for the season: The goal is to win the last game at the end of the season, in February. In being with Tennessee, they got close a couple times. So you prepare, to be playing, competitive meaningful football, late into the year. And that’s the approach each and every day.”