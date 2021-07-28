Training Camp Report: Packers take field for first time, big day at the podium

(WFRV) – The Packers took the field for the first time to open training camp on a day that will be remembered in Green Bay for years to come for what happened at the podium.

Quarterback Aaron Rodgers, general manager Brian Gutekunst, and head coach Matt LaFleur all addressed the media on Wednesday. The reigning MVP’s presser will be the most remembered after spending five minutes on his first question detailing the events of this offseason.

Some of the highlights included:

Being disappointed by letting veterans/high character guys leave or releasing them.

Not having his voice heard when it came to personnel moves and recruiting free agents

Not wanting to be a lame duck quarterback in ’21

Team did not approach Rodgers about re-structuring his deal until after the draft

Leaks did not come from Rodgers camp, did not want to negotiate in public

Rodgers said he loves the fans, his teammates, and coaches

“The fire still burns and I wanted to be on the football team. We got some things figured out the last few days.”

On the field Rodgers looked sharp in his first practice after missing both OTAs and minicamp earlier this summer. That included throwing a touchdown pass to Davante Adams during the red zone period (Adams briefly left practice after the play, but returned to the field later)

Rodgers going through drills on opening day of training camp #Packers

A couple position groups to keep an eye during camp will be at inside linebacker and on the offensive line. On day one it was Elgton Jenkins getting reps at the left tackle spot in place of David Bakhtiari, who is still working his way back from a torn ACL. Jon Runyan got to work with the first string in Jenkins’ spot at left guard. Tackle Billy Turner and guard Lucas Patrick held down the right side.

Lining up with the first team defense along with Krys Barnes at inside linebacker on Wednesday was veteran De’Vondre Campbell, who the Packers signed in early June.

The play of the day had to be a touchdown connection between back-up quarterback Jordan Love and rookie wide receiver Amari Rodgers. A nice lob to the corner of the endzone by Love and grab by Rodgers helped complete the TD during team periods.

The Packers have also reportedly completed the trade to acquire Randall Cobb from the Houston Texans, according to the NFL Network. They are also expected to sign veteran offensive tackle Dennis Kelly, according to a report by Tom Pelissero. Kelly started every game for the Tennessee Titans last season.

They Said It

Aaron Rodgers on offseason situation: “I had to assess the situation. Not necessarily wanting to be a lame duck quarterback especially after an MVP season. Which I think you can understand. The other part, in February, was wanting to be a part of conversations involving free agents, which has never happened in my career.”

Brian Gutekunst on Rodgers being “All-In” this season: “I don’t think I’ve ever seen him be here and go out there on that field and not be in all-in. I’ve always been confident of that. He is a true competitor, he’s a true professional. When he steps between those white lines, I’ve really never seen anything other than that,”

Aaron Rodgers on having input acquiring and recruiting players: “I think we can all understand Green Bay isn’t a huge vacation destination – people are coming here to play with me, play with our team and knowing that they can win a championship here, and the fact that I haven’t been used in those discussions is one that I wanted to change moving forward, and I felt like with my years and the way I can still play, that that should be a natural part of the conversation.”