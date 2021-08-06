Training Camp Report: Preparation for Family Night, running back competition

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – There was no practice for the Packers on Friday open to the media and public ahead of Saturday’s big Family Night at Lambeau Field.

THEY SAID IT:

Matt LaFleur talked to the media on Thursday about the running back competition. Aaron Jones and AJ Dillon have their spots locked up, but as for the third running back? It’s become a competition, which is a good problem to have. Will it be Kylin Hill, Patrick Taylor, or Dexter Williams? As the preseason games begin, fans will get a chance to see all three of those running backs get a majority of the snaps.

Family Night has always been one of the biggest Packers traditions. Instead of NFL refs, LaFleur mentioned that there would be officials from the Big Ten.

It will be the first time in almost two years that Lambeau Field will be packed on Family Night. LaFleur didn’t shy away from how cool the atmosphere will be. He also didn’t shy away from the fact of what the play on the field will be: “It will probably be somewhat vanilla, because this will be televised. There will be new wrinkles in all three phases that we don’t necessarily want to show.”

LaFleur had high praise for newcomer De’Vondre Campbell: He has been lights out… You can see the instincts that he has, and he’s very, very fluid”. He also mentioned that Campbell has picked up everything fairly well since arriving in Green Bay.