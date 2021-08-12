Training Camp Report: Rodgers gets all the reps, Deguara back with the 1’s and Ramsey goes to IR

GREEN BAY, Wis (WFRV) – Quarterback Aaron Rodgers got the majority of the reps in Thursday’s practice ahead of a preseason game he will not play in.

Injury Report

OLB Za’Darius Smith was outside working on rehabbing a back injury for the first time since training camp began. CB Kevin King was also back at practice, in pads for the first time as well. The Packers announced later they have placed linebacker Randy Ramsey on injured reserve.

Za’Darius Smith out here working outside for the first time in a while #Packers pic.twitter.com/KTBrsAbKpO — MK Burgess (@MK_Burgess) August 12, 2021

News and Notes

Aaron Rodgers connected with Randall Cobb, Robert Tonyan and Josiah Deguara during the team portion of practice. Deguara came away with a nice grab and looks good as he eases himself back into practice after tearing his ACL in Week 4 last season.

Jordan Love was intercepted by Adrian Amos early on in the team portion but during the 2-minute drill, takes advantage of a busted coverage and finds Malik Taylor for a 53-yard touchdown.

Packers practice was just under two hours. They will not practice tomorrow with the first preseason game against the Texans happening on Saturday.

I asked OLB coach Mike Smith what the tree house he fell out of looked like. He brought me a picture #Packers pic.twitter.com/Qs4PcG6ylN — MK Burgess (@MK_Burgess) August 12, 2021

They said it

“Trusting your knee and remembering what happened and just getting back on the field and not thinking about it is a big step in the process.” – Tight end Josiah Deguara on getting back into practice and thinking back on tearing his ACL last season

“I’m not gonna cut it until I’m officially done with football.” Rookie OL Royce Newman on if he’s going to cut his hair anytime soon.

“JO jokes and says we’re the room of the misfits, the people that nobody wants, because we’re all just kind of different body types, we play different positions. We just have so many ways that we can attack you. We’re just like, as a room, We’re just like that Swiss Army knife,” TE Dominique Dafney on what makes the tight end room so crucial.