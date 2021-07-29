Training Camp Report: Rodgers signs reworked deal, Cobb makes practice debut

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Randall Cobb made his training camp debut after being traded to Green Bay on Thursday. Plus, the final practice before the pads go on for the first time Friday morning.

News & Notes

Quarterback Aaron Rodgers reportedly signed his reworked deal with the team. The deal was first reported on Monday during the owner’s meeting by ESPN, and voids the final year of Rodgers contract while preventing the team from “pursuing prorated portions of Rodgers signing bonus.”

Randall Cobb took the field for the first time. According to the veteran wide receiver he had to wear someone else’s cleats and helmet while waiting for his stuff to get in from Houston. Still, Cobb was greeted by the Packers faithful with a nice ovation.

Randall Cobb practicing for the first time since being traded to the #Packers on Wednesday. pic.twitter.com/Rhkn0yvO77 — WFRV Sports (@WFRVSports) July 29, 2021

Another new addition, tackle Dennis Kelly, was also on the field for the first time and in the jersey of another prominent member of the Packers offensive line. Kelly practiced in David Bakhtiari’s number 69 on Thursday. Bakhtiari, who is working his way back from a torn ACL, emerged from the Hutson Center at the end of practice wearing Kelly’s number 79.

Quarterback Aaron Rodgers was spot on during team periods on Thursday. That includes a deep ball to Juwann Winfree after the second-year wide receiver got behind the Packers secondary. Rodgers also connected with Marquez Valdes-Scantling on a slant, but had a deep ball broken up by Jaire Alexander.

The first interception of training camp went to linebacker Ty Summers, who picked off an over-thrown ball by Jordan Love. The Packers backup quarterback did make some nice throws over the middle on Thursday, though. Especially a connection in traffic with Devin Funchess during team periods.

The best pass and catch of the day had to be Aaron Rodgers to Davante Adams for a touchdown late in practice. Adams was able to haul in the grab over the outstretched arms of safety Darnell Savage Jr. on the 60-yard touchdown.

They Said It

General manager Brian Gutekunst on Rodgers’ input in personnel decisions: “It’s no different than it’s always been. It’s about how the team incorporates the input. Every player is not going to have that kind of input. It’s going to be Aaron.”

Wide receiver Randall Cobb on playing with Aaron Rodgers again: “I don’t know exactly the timeline. We had discussed it. Obviously, we talk a lot. He’s one of my closest friends. I consider him family, you know, he stood in my wedding. We talk pretty often and we always talked about having an opportunity to play together again. We didn’t know how that was going to be, how that was going to happen, but we always hoped we’d have the opportunity to get to get back together at some point.”

Brian Gutekunst on Rodgers situation going forward beyond 2021: “I think what he’s done for this organization, he deserves at least the conversation every year about where we’re headed, where he’s headed. He’s earned the right to have those discussions.”

Running back Aaron Jones on continuing to ride bikes to practice: “It’s a tradition. I mean, I think it’s something I love to do. I think I’m always going to ride the bike. It’s something I fell in love with. My bike rider, I’m still super close with him, he’s always out there at practice. I see him all the time. Hope we can get back to that, riding the kids’ bikes and stuff like that. I think that’s something I’m always going to do, I love the tradition and it’s special.”