Training Camp Report: Simon Stepaniak retires, former teammates reunite

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Day four of Packers training camp is in the books. Friday’s practice was back on track and ramped up from Thursday’s light day.

NEWS AND NOTES

Hours after practice, the Green Bay Packers placed guard Simon Stepaniak on the reserve/retired list. The Packers selected Stepaniak in the 6th round of the 2020 NFL Draft. He did not play his rookie season due to an injury.

ON THE FIELD

Davante Adams has cemented himself as one of the best, if not the best, wide receiver in all of football. For any rookie defending him in man coverage, it’s a learning curve. That’s exactly what Eric Stokes found out yesterday when Adams burned him in the end zone. LaFleur noted in his presser Friday morning, “That was a pretty freaky move Davante made”. Well, Adams got Stokes yet again this afternoon with a ‘welcome to the NFL’ moment. That was the third touchdown allowed by Stokes in two days against Adams and Rodgers. Pretty tough assignment to guard one of the best wide receivers in the league.

A lot of teaching moments today at practice between the rookies and veterans. Many instances where the rookies or young players went up to the vets to ask them questions including Amari Rodgers. The Packers’ third round draft pick was seen asking Allen Lazard and Marquez Valdes-Scantling questions during wide receiver drills. Just like anything in the NFL, it’s a learning curve for young players to adjust from college to pro.

I love seeing rookies and veterans talk and share tid bits at practice.



Amari Rodgers (@arodgers_3) soaked in all of the knowledge from @AllenLazard and @MVS__11 today at #Packers Training Camp.



Excited to see what Amari can do as he continues to learn from some of the best. pic.twitter.com/V7qZ2d4hfQ — Kyle Malzhan (@KyleMalzhan) July 31, 2021

Cool moment at today's practice between @AaronRodgers12 & @KurtBenkert. #12 looks like he's sharing some advice about leg positioning. Benkert tries it. Rodgers' eyes don't leave #7's legs until the release of the ball. Boom.



A vet like A-Rod sharing valuable knowledge. #Packers pic.twitter.com/0MIfLYWVeu — Kyle Malzhan (@KyleMalzhan) July 31, 2021

Jaire Alexander was not taking team reps Friday. During Thursday’s practice, he dropped out due to cramps.

A former Green Bay Packer wide receiver showed up to Friday’s training camp. Super Bowl Champion James Jones was on the field talking with QB Aaron Rodgers, Randall Cobb, Davante Adams, and Marquez Valdes-Scantling. When Marquez was asked after practice about the conversations in that circle, it’s all “confidential”.

THEY SAID IT

Packers wide receivers continue to rave about Randall Cobb’s presence on the team. MVS had this to say about the returning Cobb: “He’s one of the best vets I’ve ever been around. between him and Davante, I haven’t had a better vet to teach me how to be a vet.”

MVS commented about bringing the energy and having fun. He shares a locker next to Kenny Clark and laughed when explaining how the two poke fun at each other, but added this at the end: “If you’re winning and having fun, the sky is the limit. I think we did that.”

AJ Dillon mentioned how much he loves Wisconsin telling the media that he’s going to run for mayor in Door County.

It’s no shock that Randall Cobb and Amari Rodgers share a special relationship dating back to when Amari was 12-years-old. He was asked today about getting to play with his role model Cobb: “It’s a dream come true, to be honest. I remember being a kid working out with him, I thought I was working out with LeBron. Because he was the best athlete I’d ever seen.”

Amari Rodgers also commented on playing with Aaron Rodgers. He noted that Aaron’s no look passes caught him off guard earlier in the week, but as the practices progressed he’s getting a better grip of things.